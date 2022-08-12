Chinese mainland reports 648 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 648 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 595 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 1,203 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on the day, including 614 in Hainan and 410 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 113 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 224,225 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.