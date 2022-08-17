China's Hainan readies over 21,000 makeshift beds as COVID-19 infections surge

South China's island province of Hainan had readied 26,103 quarantine rooms and 21,003 makeshift beds as of Tuesday to cope with the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

South China's island province of Hainan had readied 26,103 quarantine rooms and 21,003 makeshift beds as of Tuesday to cope with the latest COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hainan reported 482 new confirmed local cases and 1,181 new local asymptomatic carriers, according to the local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The infections were mainly reported in the coastal resort city of Sanya, Ledong Li Autonomous County, and the cities of Danzhou and Dongfang. Sanya and Ledong reported the most cases and face complicated and challenging situations, according to the headquarters.

Hainan is preparing 3,806 makeshift beds, in addition to the existing ones, to accommodate more patients, the headquarters said.

Between August 1 and 16, a total of 11,755 COVID-19 infections were reported in Hainan, of which 5,298 are confirmed cases and 6,457 are asymptomatic carriers.

Hainan is continuing its efforts to facilitate the return of tourists stranded in the province. As of 6 am Wednesday, 70,815 stranded visitors had departed Sanya and the provincial capital Haikou by plane.