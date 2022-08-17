News / Nation

China's Hainan readies over 21,000 makeshift beds as COVID-19 infections surge

Xinhua
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0
South China's island province of Hainan had readied 26,103 quarantine rooms and 21,003 makeshift beds as of Tuesday to cope with the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
Xinhua
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-08-17       0

South China's island province of Hainan had readied 26,103 quarantine rooms and 21,003 makeshift beds as of Tuesday to cope with the latest COVID-19 resurgence, local authorities said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hainan reported 482 new confirmed local cases and 1,181 new local asymptomatic carriers, according to the local COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

The infections were mainly reported in the coastal resort city of Sanya, Ledong Li Autonomous County, and the cities of Danzhou and Dongfang. Sanya and Ledong reported the most cases and face complicated and challenging situations, according to the headquarters.

Hainan is preparing 3,806 makeshift beds, in addition to the existing ones, to accommodate more patients, the headquarters said.

Between August 1 and 16, a total of 11,755 COVID-19 infections were reported in Hainan, of which 5,298 are confirmed cases and 6,457 are asymptomatic carriers.

Hainan is continuing its efforts to facilitate the return of tourists stranded in the province. As of 6 am Wednesday, 70,815 stranded visitors had departed Sanya and the provincial capital Haikou by plane.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     