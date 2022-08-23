News / Nation

China's southwest battles forest fires as end of heatwave approaches

Reuters
  13:37 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0
China's heatwave, which has lasted more than two months, is about to hit a "turning point," with a cold front looming from the west and a typhoon approaching in the southeast.
Reuters
  13:37 UTC+8, 2022-08-23       0
China's southwest battles forest fires as end of heatwave approaches
Xinhua

Smoke has been seen billowing from mountains in Banan District in Chongqing on August 22.

The southwestern Chinese regions of Chonqging and Sichuan were battling fires on Tuesday as they awaited a long-anticipated decline from extremely high temperatures and a period of rainfall set to begin over the next week.

State forecasters said China's heatwave, which has lasted more than two months, is about to hit a "turning point," with a cold front looming from the west and a typhoon approaching in the southeast.

Though China remains on a heat "red alert" for the 12th day, temperatures are expected to fall in parts of central China by Wednesday, and in Sichuan and Chongqing from August 29, the National Meteorological Center said on its official Weibo account.

Authorities also raised a fire "red alert" late on Tuesday, warning that the situation was "extremely dangerous" in the forest areas of central and southern Chongqing and eastern Sichuan, the official China News Service reported.

Chongqing and Sichuan, where rainfall has been 80 percent less than during normal years, have had to deal with as many as 19 wildfires since August 14, according to financial news service Caixin, though no casualties have been reported so far.

The provinces of Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou are also on high alert for forest and grassland fires, China's Ministry of Emergency Management warned late on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had dispatched more than 2,800 state-level firefighters to Chongqing and Sichuan to help contain the situation.

Farmers in Chongqing have also been installing makeshift irrigation systems to help their crops and working at night to avoid the extreme heat, according to images posted on social media.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     