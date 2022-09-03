News / Nation

Rocket to carry Mengtian space lab module arrives at launch site

Xinhua
  12:29 UTC+8, 2022-09-03       0
A Long March-5B Y4 rocket, tasked with sending China's space station lab module Mengtian, has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.
China Manned Space Agency

A Long March-5B Y4 rocket, tasked with sending China's space station lab module Mengtian into orbit, has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan, the China Manned Space Agency said Saturday.

The rocket will undergo final assembly and testing together with the Mengtian lab module, which arrived earlier.

Preparations for the launch mission scheduled for October are underway at the launch area, according to the space agency.

At present, China's Tiangong space station complex is composed of the Tianhe core module, the Wentian lab module, the Tianzhou-4 cargo vessel and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship.

Mengtian is the second lab module of the under-construction space station. Scientific equipment in the lab will be used for studying microgravity and carrying out experiments in fluid physics, materials science, combustion science and fundamental physics, designers said.

