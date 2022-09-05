Chinese mainland reports 303 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 303 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 105 were in Sichuan and 64 in Tibet.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 303 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 105 were in Sichuan and 64 in Tibet, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Altogether 1,249 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday, including 452 in Tibet, 162 in Heilongjiang, 95 in Qinghai and 93 in Liaoning, said the commission in its report.

A total of 320 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, according to the report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 233,604 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.