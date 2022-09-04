Chinese mainland reports 314 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 314 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 98 were in Sichuan and 79 in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 314 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 98 were in Sichuan and 79 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Altogether 1,359 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Saturday, including 505 in Tibet, 131 in Qinghai and 113 in Liaoning, said the commission in its report.

A total of 493 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, according to the report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 233,284 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.