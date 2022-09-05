News / Nation

China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Hinnamnor

Xinhua
China's national observatory on Monday renewed a yellow alert for Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of the year, as it is moving closer to eastern China.
Xinhua
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man's umbrella is blown over by strong winds in Shanghai today as typhoon Hinnamnor approaches.

China's national observatory on Monday renewed a yellow alert for Hinnamnor, the 11th typhoon of the year, as it is moving closer to eastern China.

The typhoon, observed on waters 245 km southeast of Zhujiajian Island in east China's Zhejiang Province at 5 am, will proceed northward at a speed of 20 to 25 km per hour with slowly decreased intensity, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some areas in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai are expected to see moderate to heavy rains from 8am on Monday to 8am on Tuesday due to the typhoon, with some regions receiving up to 80 millimeters of precipitation, according to the meteorological center.

Ships and boats have been urged to take shelter at harbors and relevant areas have been asked to prepare for rescue and relief work.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man rides an electric unicycle in the rain in Shanghai today.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A man takes shelter under his umbrella in Shanghai today.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A cyclist braves the rain and wind in Shanghai today.

Dong Jun / SHINE

People walk in strong winds in Shanghai today.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
