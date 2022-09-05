All pandas safe at four panda bases after earthquakes in China's Sichuan

All pandas at four panda bases under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda are safe after two earthquakes jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday.

All pandas at four panda bases under the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda are safe after two earthquakes jolted southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday, according to the center.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County in the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture at 12:52 pm Monday, and a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Shimian County in Ya'an City at 12:56 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The earthquake was felt at the four bases of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, especially at the Ya'an base, which was the base closest to the epicenter.

A camera installed at the Shenshuping giant panda base in the Wolong National Nature Reserve captured the moment when the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck, as a giant panda mother immediately rushed her cubs from indoors to the open area of her inclosure.