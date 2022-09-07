News / Nation

Xi stresses improving system for achieving breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields

  09:09 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed improving a new system for mobilizing the resources nationwide to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.
President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed improving a new system for mobilizing the resources nationwide to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and comprehensively strengthening efforts to conserve resources.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 27th meeting of the Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform.

At the meeting, the commission reviewed and adopted the guideline on improving a new system for mobilizing the resources nationwide to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields under the socialist market economy, the guideline on deepening reforms of the academician system, the guideline on strengthening resource conservation, the guideline on deepening the pilot of the marketization of rural collective land designated for business-related construction, and the guideline on deepening reform to promote the healthy development of the rural medical and health care system.

Xi, also head of the commission, said the country should leverage the marked advantages of socialism which has the ability to mobilize resources to accomplish major initiatives, strengthen the leadership of the CPC and the government on major scientific and technological innovation, and give full play to the role of the market.

China should optimize the allocation of innovation resources based on the country's strategic needs, strengthen the country's strategic scientific and technological strength, greatly improve the systematic ability to tackle key scientific and technological problems, and cultivate competitive advantages and seize the strategic initiative in a number of important areas, Xi said.

He also stressed efforts to deepen reforms to give better play to the role of academicians.

The country should improve the efficient use of resources, including energy, water, grain, land, minerals and raw materials, and expedite the fundamental transformation of resource utilization approaches, Xi said.

Regarding rural affairs, Xi stressed efforts to promote the pilot program for the marketization of rural collective land designated for business-related construction, and foster a rural medical and health care system that is highly efficient and adapted to rural characteristics.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the commission, attended the meeting.

The meeting called for advancing researches on key technologies with first-mover advantages, and on basic cutting-edge technologies that will lead future development.

Efforts should be made to strengthen enterprises' dominant position in technological innovation and accelerate the transformation of the function of government in science and technology management.

The meeting underscored promoting simple, green and low-carbon lifestyles, and opposed extravagance and excessive consumption.

It urged stepping up the establishment of a resource pricing mechanism that reflects the degree of resource scarcity, the cost of ecological damage and the cost of environmental pollution. The scientific allocation and efficient utilization of resources should be promoted.

The reform of the marketization of rural collective land designated for business-related construction must be carried out prudently and steadily, the meeting said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
