Former senior political advisor expelled from CPC, public office

  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
Shen Deyong, a member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office.
Shen Deyong, a member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over severe violations of Party discipline and laws.

The punishment was handed down following an investigation into Shen conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Shen was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee and head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee.

Shen's activities have gravely breached Party discipline and constituted significant violations of duty-related laws. Shen is also suspected of the criminal offense of accepting bribes.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision was made to expel Shen from the Party, remove him from public office, terminate his qualification as a delegate to the 19th CPC National Congress, and confiscate his illicit gains.

Shen's case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
