China mulls cyberspace law enforcement oversight system

China is considering building an oversight system for administrative law enforcement by cyberspace regulators.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Thursday released a set of rules concerning these law enforcement procedures of cyberspace administration departments to solicit public feedback.

The rules aim to ensure the law-based performance of duties by cyberspace administration organs, protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons, and other organizations, and safeguard national security and public interests, the CAC said.

Cyberspace administration departments shall observe the principles of fairness and openness and be subject to public supervision when they impose administrative penalties, according to the rules.

Citizens, legal persons, and other organizations have the right to file complaints or reports against the administrative penalties imposed on them. Cyberspace regulators shall make corrections when errors occur in their enforcement, the rules said.

