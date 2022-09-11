Brands sever ties as actor Li Yifeng detained for soliciting

Sponsors have severed ties with Chinese singer-actor Li Yifeng after he was detained for soliciting and admitted to dealing with prostitutes multiple times.

Beijing police said that Li, a popular singer and actor, has been detained for soliciting prostitutes multiple times. The 35-year-old has admitted to the crime, police added.

Claims about Li's detention began circulating online on Saturday when a scheduled show on China Central Television's Mid-Autumn Festival gala was abruptly canceled.

Li posted on Weibo the same day dismissing the claims as "pure rumors" and threatened to sue the "rumor spreaders."

A total of a dozen brands ended their contract with Li yesterday, including international brands like Prada and Panerai, in the aftermath of the prostitution scandal.