News / Nation

Drought-hit Yangtze River sections being replenished by reservoirs

Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0
Reservoirs will continue to replenish the water supply in the section of the Yangtze River affected by drought to ensure the irrigation of crops and urban water supplies.
Xinhua
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-09-12       0

Reservoirs will continue to replenish the water supply in the section of the Yangtze River affected by drought to ensure the irrigation of crops and urban water supplies.

It is estimated that the Yangtze River basin will still see a lack of rainfall in mid- and late September, so the water inflow to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake will continue to be low, the Ministry of Water Resources said Monday.

The reservoirs in the upper and middle reaches of China's longest river, the Dongting Lake water system and Poyang Lake water system will discharge water into the lower reaches, the ministry said.

The ministry formulated a drought-relief scheme jointly with the Changjiang Water Resources Commission and local water resources authorities of Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei and Hunan.

Since July, most areas of the Yangtze River basin have experienced high temperatures, and there has been 45 percent less rainfall than the average for recent years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     