Chinese mainland reports 188 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 188 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 126 were in Sichuan.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 188 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 126 were in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.

A total of 727 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 476 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 236,677.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.