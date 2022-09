Wang Bin, former Party chief and chairman of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and concealing overseas savings.

Wang Bin, former Party chief and chairman of China Life Insurance (Group) Company, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes and concealing overseas savings, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wang's case was handed over to the prosecuting agency after the National Commission of Supervision wrapped up its investigation, the SPP statement added.

Further handling of the case is underway.