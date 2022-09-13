News / Nation

Chinese reports uncover details of cyber attacks by U.S. security agency

Xinhua
  12:05 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0
China on Tuesday released investigation reports disclosing details of cyber attacks on a Chinese university launched by the US National Security Agency.
Xinhua
  12:05 UTC+8, 2022-09-13       0

China on Tuesday released investigation reports disclosing details of cyber attacks on a Chinese university launched by the US National Security Agency.

According to China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CVERC), 41 types of cyber weapons were used by the NSA-affiliated Tailored Access Operations (TAO) Office in the recently exposed cyber attacks against China's Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Among them, the sniffing and stealing cyber weapon "Suctionchar" is one of the most direct culprits that led to the theft of a large amount of sensitive data, the CVERC said.

Being highly stealthy and adaptable to environment, "Suctionchar" can steal accounts and passwords of a variety of remote management and file transfer services on target servers, according to the report released by the CVERC in collaboration with cybersecurity company Beijing Qi'an Pangu Laboratory Technology Co Ltd.

Technical analysis shows that "Suctionchar" can effectively work with other cyber weapons deployed by the NSA, the CVERC cited experts on cybersecurity as saying.

"Suctionchar" can be delivered by the TAO to target servers with the help of the "Acid Fox" vulnerability attack weapon platform, the NOPEN Trojan and other cyber weapons featuring vulnerability attacks and persistent control over infected devices, experts noted.

It is found that "Suctionchar" can run stealthily on target servers, monitor in real time users' input on the terminal program of the operating system console, and intercept all kinds of user names and passwords.

Once obtained by the TAO, these user names and passwords can be used to access other servers and network devices to steal files or deliver other cyber weapons, the experts said.

In the TAO's cyber attacks against the Chinese university, "Suctionchar" was found to have worked together with other components of the Bvp47 Trojan program, a top-tier weapon of the hacking Equation Group of the NSA.

According to a separate report released by the Pangu Laboratory Tuesday, the Bvp47 has been deployed to hit targets in 45 countries and regions around the world over a time span of more than 10 years.

The United States has launched indiscriminate cyber attacks around the world, rather than selectively targeting countries it deems strategic competitors, the laboratory said.

According to the laboratory, 64 systems in China were hacked by the Bvp47, making the country the biggest victim of the latest exposed cyber attacks, followed by 32 systems in Japan, 30 in the Republic of Korea, and 16 in Germany.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     