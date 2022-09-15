Xi calls for more concrete results in China-Tajikistan relations

China and Tajikistan need to continue to provide solid support for each other and bring about more concrete results in bilateral ties.

China and Tajikistan need to continue to provide solid support for each other and bring about more concrete results in bilateral ties, said Chinese President Xi Jinping while meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, here on Thursday morning.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 30 years ago, China-Tajikistan relations have achieved leapfrog growth, Xi said.

China firmly supports Tajikistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and security, Xi said, adding that China is always a neighbor, friend and partner that Tajikistan can trust and rely on.

As international and regional situations are undergoing profound and complex transformation, China and Tajikistan need to continue to provide solid support for each other and bring about more concrete results in bilateral ties, Xi said.

Xi underscored China's readiness to enhance practical cooperation with Tajikistan, expand import of quality Tajik agricultural products, elevate the scale and level of bilateral trade, advance cooperation in such areas as infrastructure, water management and transportation, discuss cooperation in green technology, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and assist Tajikistan in promoting cross-border transportation capability.

China is ready to work with Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries to enhance the China+Central Asia (C+C5) Meeting mechanism and other cooperation, deepen counter-terrorism cooperation, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in this region, Xi said.

For his part, Rahmon noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Tajikistan and China, adding that over the past three decades, bilateral relations have made significant progress.

He reaffirmed that Tajikistan unswervingly abides by the one-China principle, firmly maintains that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and will continue to firmly support China's stance on issues concerning its core interests.

Noting that China is not only a good friend, but also an important strategic partner of Tajikistan, Rahmon said Tajikistan is ready to develop closer high-level interactions with China, learn from China's development experience, promote practical cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, agriculture, transportation, production capacity and green economy, and raise Tajikistan-China relations to a new level.

He said Tajikistan is ready to strengthen coordination with China in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the C+C5 framework to deepen security cooperation and jointly safeguard regional security and stability.

Rahmon wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a full success.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

The two sides signed cooperation documents in digital economy, green development, transportation and other fields.

Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and other officials attended the meeting.