Shenzhou-13 return capsule available for public view

Space enthusiasts can catch a glimpse of the Shenzhou-13 return capsule, which brought three Chinese space station taikonauts back to Earth after their six-month orbital trip, at the ongoing Beijing Science Carnival.

This is the first time the capsule has been put on display for the public since its touchdown on April 16. The parachute of the spacecraft and the debris of a Long March-3A carrier rocket are also on display at Beijing Science Center.

The science carnival, which kicked off Thursday, will offer the science-savvy audience an opportunity to engage with China's latest sci-tech achievements.

Space station elements are prominently featured at the event that will continue until September 30.

Visitors can have immersive experiences of China's orbiting space station core module Tianhe and the newly-launched lab module Wentian using virtual reality devices.

Fitting instruments, toilets, sleep cabins, as well as experiment Cabinets that are closely related to the life and work of taikonauts are also available for public view.