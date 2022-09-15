Chinese spokesperson slams US Taiwan-related bill

A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office lashed out at the so-called "Taiwan Policy Act of 2022" approved by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

A spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office on Thursday lashed out at the so-called "Taiwan Policy Act of 2022" approved by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

By pushing for the bill, certain US senators seriously violated the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said.

The move breached the solemn commitment made by the US side, and was a flagrant provocation against China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhu added.

The bill, filled with misinformation and provocation, attempted to contain China with Taiwan, create fundamental destructive effect on the Taiwan question, subvert the political foundation of China-US relations, and obstruct China's reunification and national rejuvenation, Zhu noted.

Zhu said the bill is a downright malicious legislation.

Zhu urged certain US senators to stop erroneous words and deeds concerning the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, and fulfill the US government's solemn commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence."

Zhu also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities to give up the illusion of pursuing "Taiwan independence" by soliciting US support and the support of other external forces.