Xi meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday morning at Forumlar Majmuasi Complex in Samarkand.

Xi pointed out that China and Iran enjoy a longstanding friendship and that their relations have stood the test of a changing international landscape.

To consolidate and grow the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries is the common strategic choice of both sides, Xi said.

China views its relations with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective, and stands ready to increase strategic communication and coordination with Iran to push for new progress in bilateral ties, said the Chinese president.

Xi underscored that China supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and will work with Iran to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the common interests of developing countries.

The two sides should make active efforts to implement their Comprehensive Cooperation Plan, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and strive for more deliverables of cooperation, Xi said.

Noting Iran is welcome to join the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI), Xi said China congratulates Iran on becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and stands ready for closer coordination and cooperation with Iran within the SCO framework.

China will continue to take a constructive part in the negotiations on resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and support Iran in safeguarding its legitimate and lawful rights and interests, Xi said.

Raisi noted the profound tradition of friendship between Iran and China and the great strategic significance of the bilateral relationship.

Iran is firmly committed to strengthening cooperation with China across the board and intensifying exchanges at various levels to further grow the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Raisi said.

Iran, said the president, is convinced that under the able leadership of President Xi, China will effectively safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and realize the great goal of building a modern country.

Iran appreciates China's position of upholding fairness and justice in international affairs, Raisi said.

With Iran becoming a full member of the SCO, Iran and China will be better able to step up cooperation within multilateral frameworks at both regional and international levels, Raisi said.

Iran supports cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the GDI and the GSI, and is prepared to work more closely with China to uphold true multilateralism, Raisi said.

Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.