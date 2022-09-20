News / Nation

China launches scientific expedition on Yangtze finless porpoises

Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
China launched a scientific survey of Yangtze finless porpoises, an iconic species in the country's longest river Yangtze, on Monday.
Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
China launches scientific expedition on Yangtze finless porpoises
CFP

Finless porpoises are seen in the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei Province, on September 4, 2022.

China launched a scientific survey of Yangtze finless porpoises, an iconic species in the country's longest river Yangtze, on Monday, with an aim to formulate a more targeted protection plan for the species.

More than 120 personnel and over 20 fishery administration vessels will be sent for the scientific expedition, covering major habitats of the Yangtze finless porpoises, such as the trunk stream in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, as well as Poyang and Dongting lakes, two tributaries of Yangtze.

Data on the porpoise population and distribution, as well as the environment of its habitats, will be collected during this scientific expedition to determine the factors that may threaten the species and evaluate the effect of the current protection measures.

Organized by the Yangtze river basin fishery administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the expedition has been jointly undertaken by local fishery authorities of six provincial-level regions, scientific research institutions, and social organizations.

The Yangtze finless porpoise, which is under top-level state protection, is an important indicator of the Yangtze River ecology.

In recent years, China has stepped up conservation efforts for critically endangered species by conducting three comprehensive surveys in 2006, 2012 and 2017. According to the 2017 survey, there were 1,012 finless porpoises in the river.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     