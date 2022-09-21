Chinese mainland reports 123 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:26 UTC+8, 2022-09-21 0
The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 123 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 57 were in Guizhou and 28 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
