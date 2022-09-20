Chinese mainland reports 104 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-20 0
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 104 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 41 were in Guizhou and 33 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report on Tuesday.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
