News / Nation

China's Wing Loong-2 large UAV conducts plateau weather observation

Xinhua
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
China's Wing Loong-2 high-altitude large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has recently conducted its first plateau weather observation test.
Xinhua
  18:03 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

China's Wing Loong-2 high-altitude large civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has recently conducted its first plateau weather observation test, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Wing Loong-2 took off from the Hongyuan Airport in the Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. It then carried out the high-altitude meteorological observation test on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, said the AVIC, the country's leading planemaker.

This move is significant for China to improve the accuracy of the weather forecast in the southwest region to support disaster prevention and mitigation, said the AVIC.

It also provides vital scientific data for meteorological professionals to better understand the evolution of weather and climate systems of the plateau region, alongside other key weather information.

The test was jointly carried out by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), the AVIC and other related units.

In the next step, the CMA will jointly deploy more flights to conduct the following-up tests focusing on the Sanjiangyuan region, according to Li Liangxu, director of the Meteorological Observation Center under the CMA.

They will push forward the construction of a large UAV-based airborne meteorological observation system to provide more abundant data for the ecological protection of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and tackling climate change, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     