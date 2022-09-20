News / Nation

Chinese FM meets with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Xinhua
  19:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York on Monday.
Xinhua
  19:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-20       0

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in New York on Monday.

Wang congratulated Kissinger on his upcoming 100th birthday, calling him an old and good friend of the Chinese people, who has made historic contributions to the establishment and development of China-US relations.

Wang stressed that the Chinese side appreciates the fact that Kissinger has always been friendly to China and has confidence in China-US relations.

Wang expressed hope that Kissinger will continue to play a unique and important role and help bilateral relationship get back on track as soon as possible.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of former US President Richard Nixon's visit to China and the issue of the Shanghai Communique, Wang said, adding that China and the United States should earnestly sum up the conducive experience of 50 years of exchanges.

Stressing that China's policy toward the United States has maintained continuity and stability, Wang noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between China and the United States.

They are not only the accumulation of 50 years of experience in bilateral relations, but also the basic principles that should be jointly followed in the next step of development, Wang underlined.

US President Joe Biden has made the commitments that the United States does not seek a new Cold War with China; it does not aim to change China's system; the revitalization of its alliance is not targeted at China; the United States does not support "Taiwan independence" and it has no intention to seek a conflict with China, Wang noted.

However, what the United States has done is contrary to the commitments, Wang added.

Out of a wrong perception of China, the United States insists on viewing China as its main rival and a long-term challenge, and some people have even described the success of China-US exchanges as a failure, which respects neither history nor themselves, Wang said.

Kissinger once warned that China-US relations are already in the "foothills of the Cold War," Wang noted.

The outbreak of a "new Cold War" between China and the United States will be a disaster not only for China and the United States, but also for the whole world, Wang cautioned, adding that the US side should return to a rational and practical China policy, return to the right track of the three China-US joint communiques, and maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations.

Wang stressed that the top priority now is to properly manage the Taiwan question, otherwise it will have a subversive impact on China-US relations.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the deliberation of the "Taiwan Policy Act of 2022" in the US Senate, and the remarks on supporting Taiwan's defense have all seriously challenged the three China-US joint communiques and seriously undermined the political foundation of China-US relations, Wang said.

It is China's top wish to realize peaceful reunification, which the Chinese people will do the utmost best to achieve, Wang said, adding that it must be noted that the more rampant "Taiwan independence" is, the less likely the peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question would be.

The old Chinese saying – better lose a thousand troops than an inch of land – best describes the Chinese people's determination and resolution, Wang said.

If the Anti-Secession Law is violated, China will take resolute actions in accordance with the law to safeguard the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Wang said, stressing that in order to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, the United States should seriously return to the original meaning of one China, and clearly oppose and curb "Taiwan independence".

Kissinger recalled the history of reaching the Shanghai Communique with then Chinese leaders, and said that the extreme importance of the Taiwan question to China should be fully understood.

The United States and China should have dialogue rather than confrontation, and should build a bilateral relationship of peaceful coexistence, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     