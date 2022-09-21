News / Nation

Former Shanghai police chief receives life sentence for bribery

Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Gong Dao'an, former deputy mayor and police chief of east China's Shanghai Municipality, was sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes.
Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

Gong Dao'an, former deputy mayor and police chief of east China's Shanghai Municipality, was sentenced to life in prison for taking bribes, the Intermediate People's Court of Tangshan in Hebei Province announced on Wednesday.

Gong was deprived of his political rights for life, all of his personal property was confiscated, and his illegal gains from bribery, as well as the interest it generated, were recovered and turned over to the state treasury.

The court found that Gong had taken advantage of the multiple positions he formerly held in Hubei Province and Shanghai Municipality to assist others in matters including business operation, construction project contracting, case handling and job promotion, among others.

In return, Gong received money and valuables worth about 73.43 million yuan (US$10.56 million).

The court statement said the sum of bribes Gong had taken was especially huge and the circumstances of his crimes were especially heinous, inflicting huge losses on the state and the people.

Given that Gong had faithfully confessed to his crimes during the investigation, showed repentance and had been cooperative in returning all his illegal gains, a lenient sentence was granted, according to the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     