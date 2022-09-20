News / Nation

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
The grassroots games across China's villages, usually organized by local villagers, have made Internet headlines thanks to widely spread short videos.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

How special can a prize be for a sports event winner? For the newly crowned champion in a rural basketball contest held last weekend in the city of Quanzhou in southeast China's coastal Fujian Province, a tractor was the highest reward – practical but reasonable.

Previous prizes for the down-to-earth rural game winners have ranged from cattle, lambs and pigs to watermelons.

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China
Kuaishou

The basketball court in Dongdian Village, Jinshang Town, Quanzhou, where the final was held

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China
Kuaishou

The championship team with its top prize – a tractor

According to the short video sharing app Kuaishou, more than 100 million people have viewed the final of the championship played by the local teams. Relevant topics have reaped more than 170 million views.

The grassroots games across China's villages, usually organized and participated in by local villagers, made Internet headlines this summer thanks to widely spread short videos. Although the players aren't professional, their free spirits have impressed a large audience.

Domestic basketball lovers nicknamed the amateur tournaments "Cun (village) BA," a humorous salute to the CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) and NBA (National Basketball Association). Prior to the social-media-savvy title, they were called "village game" or "wild ball" by locals.

As seen in short and livestreaming videos, the games are usually played on outdoor cement courts with commentators narrating in several local dialects. When there are games, sites are packed with enthusiastic crowds bursting with incessant cheers.

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China
CFP

Thousands of villagers come to watch a basketball game in Taijiang County in Guizhou Province in August 2022.

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China
ThePaper

Locals have clever ways to watch the games.

Provided by Xinhua.

The hotter-than-ever on-site atmosphere during a game held in Taipan Village in southeast Guizhou Province drew the attention of China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gave the game a thumbs-up on Twitter in July.

Rural basketball games dazzle millions across China

Zhao appreciated the atmosphere on Twitter.

The annual rural basketball competition takes place in Taipan Village every year since 1936, and villagers treat it as part of their long-standing festive traditions. Some 500,000 people visited the village this summer.

Basketball courts ranked first in a survey conducted by the provincial sports authority as residents' most wanted fitness facility during China's 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

Meanwhile, in Quanzhou, almost every rural village is equipped with a basketball court, some of which have canopies, according to Cai Shichuan, Party secretary of Xiqian Village in the city of Shishi.

Basketball matches have been paired with various folk activities, such as festive celebrations and the completion of ancestral temples, as locals believe "the more people celebrating the festival, the more prosperity." People in Quanzhou have a saying: "We have 100 reasons to organize a basketball game here."

By the end of 2021, the number of basketball courts ranked first among all sports venues across the country – more than a million – according to data released by the country's sports bureau. Outdoor courts make up more than 90 percent of the total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
NBA
Kuaishou
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     