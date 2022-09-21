Former vice governor of northeast China province arrested
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Hao Chunrong, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Wednesday.
Hao was also a former member of the leading Party members group of the provincial government.
The handling of the case is underway.