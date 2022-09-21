News / Nation

Media registration opens for 5th China International Import Expo

SHINE
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
Media registration for the 5th China International Import Expo began on September 21, announced the organizers.
SHINE
  20:20 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

Media registration for the 5th China International Import Expo began on September 21, announced the organizers.

Registration will be open until October 10, and media personnel can register online through the CIIE website (www.ciie.org) or its app.

For the prevention and control of COVID-19, the fair mainly invites Chinese mainland journalists, mainland-stationed journalists of foreign media, and mainland-stationed journalists from media in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition and will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Ke Jiayun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     