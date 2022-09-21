Media registration opens for 5th China International Import Expo

Media registration for the 5th China International Import Expo began on September 21, announced the organizers.

Registration will be open until October 10, and media personnel can register online through the CIIE website (www.ciie.org) or its app.

For the prevention and control of COVID-19, the fair mainly invites Chinese mainland journalists, mainland-stationed journalists of foreign media, and mainland-stationed journalists from media in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition and will take place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.





