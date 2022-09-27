Chinese mainland reports 173 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:45 UTC+8, 2022-09-27 0
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 173 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 58 were in Sichuan and 44 were in Guizhou, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
