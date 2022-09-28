News / Nation

China expects 68.5 mln railway trips during National Day holiday

Chinese railways are expected to operate 68.5 million passenger trips during the 11-daylong National Day holiday travel rush, which lasts from September 28 to October 8, 2022.
Some 6.23 million passenger trips will be made on average each day in the period, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

The passenger flow is expected to peak on October 1, with 8 million passenger trips, said the company.

Local railway operators have made plans to add passenger trains, adopt accurate and flexible route maps, and strengthen efforts in ventilation, cleaning, and disinfection at railway stations to ensure the convenience and safety of people's travel during the holiday.

