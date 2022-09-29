Former Jiangsu senior Party official indicted for bribery

Zhang Jinghua, former deputy secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

The National Commission of Supervision had concluded its probe into Zhang's case. Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Wuhan Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Hubei Province reviewed the case and initiated a public prosecution against Zhang at the Intermediate People's Court of Wuhan.

Zhang took advantage of his former positions to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return, according to the indictment.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.