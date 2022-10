The CPC Central Committee held a meeting on August 31 to seek opinions and suggestions from non-CPC personages on the draft report to the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and made an important speech.