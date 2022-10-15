CPC Constitution amendment to incorporate major theoretical views, strategic thinking: spokesperson

The amendment will fully embody the latest achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and to the needs of the times, a spokesperson said at a press conference.

The amendment to the Constitution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress will incorporate the major theoretical views and strategic thinking to be established in a report of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the 20th CPC National Congress, a spokesperson said Saturday.

The amendment will fully embody the latest achievements in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and to the needs of the times, Sun Yeli, spokesperson for the congress, said at a press conference.

It will also enshrine the new ideas, thoughts and strategies on national governance that the CPC Central Committee has set forth since the 19th CPC National Congress, while reflecting the latest experience in the Party's development and work, he said.

The amendment will meet new requirements for advancing the Party's development and work in the face of new circumstances and new tasks, Sun said.

Sun said it has been a customary practice for the Party's national congresses to amend the CPC Constitution in accordance with the needs of theoretical innovation and the evolution of practice.

The current CPC Constitution was endorsed at the Party's 12th national congress in 1982, and subsequent congresses have all made amendments to that document.

According to Sun, different regions and departments earlier this year agreed unanimously to make appropriate amendments to the CPC Constitution. A number of Party members, including some veteran Party members, have also written to relevant departments of the CPC to offer their suggestions.