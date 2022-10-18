﻿
News / Nation

Why is China building its own world-class megalopolis in Yangtze River Delta Region?

﻿ Sun Chao
﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Chen Xu
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Chao Chen Jie Chen Xu Alexander Bushroe
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
Located on the eastern coast, Shanghai, the economic center of the nation, is surrounded by dozens of China's wealthiest and most vibrant cities.
﻿ Sun Chao
﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Chen Xu
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Chao Chen Jie Chen Xu Alexander Bushroe
  16:58 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0

Edited by Sun Chao. Subtitles by Sun Chao and Alexander Bushroe.

The world's most developed megalopolis area, informally named BosWash, lies in the northeastern US with New York City at its center. Although the region takes up less than 2% of the nation's land, it accounts for 20 percent of US GDP.

It is the same in China. Located on the eastern coast, Shanghai, also the economic center of the nation, is surrounded by dozens of China's wealthiest and most vibrant cities in the Yangtze River Delta Region.

Thus China has been building its own world-class megalopolis in the region since 2019.

How is the development progressing? Let's explain!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     