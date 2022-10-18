Why is China building its own world-class megalopolis in Yangtze River Delta Region?

Located on the eastern coast, Shanghai, the economic center of the nation, is surrounded by dozens of China's wealthiest and most vibrant cities.

The world's most developed megalopolis area, informally named BosWash, lies in the northeastern US with New York City at its center. Although the region takes up less than 2% of the nation's land, it accounts for 20 percent of US GDP.

Thus China has been building its own world-class megalopolis in the region since 2019.



How is the development progressing? Let's explain!