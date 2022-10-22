Xi Jinping presiding over 20th CPC National Congress closing session
09:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-22 0
Xi Jinping is presiding over the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
09:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-22 0
Xi Jinping is presiding over the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports