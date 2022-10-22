Resolution on work report of 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection adopted at CPC congress
2022-10-22
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday passed a resolution on the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
