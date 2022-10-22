Xi expresses confidence in creating new, greater miracles as key Party congress concludes

The Communist Party of China is fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era, Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era, Xi Jinping said as the 20th CPC National Congress came to a conclusion Saturday.

The CPC congress has realized its goals of unifying thinking, fortifying confidence, charting the course, and boosting morale, Xi told 2,338 delegates and specially invited delegates present at the closing session of the weeklong congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. "This has been a congress of holding our banner high, pooling our strength, and promoting solidarity and dedication."

At the closing session presided over by Xi, the congress elected a new CPC Central Committee, with 205 members and 171 alternate members, and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) consisting of 133 members.

The congress passed a resolution on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, a resolution on the work report of the 19th CCDI, and a resolution on an amendment to the CPC Constitution.

"We believe that all the decisions and plans set out at the congress and all its outcomes will play a significant role in guiding and underpinning our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects, advance national rejuvenation on all fronts, and secure new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics," Xi said.

Xi called on the delegates to firmly keep in mind the Party's original aspiration and founding mission and the country's most fundamental interests, and firmly keep in mind that "this country is its people; the people are the country."

During the congress, the central committees of other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce as well as public figures from all ethnic groups and all sectors in China offered their congratulations, as did members of the public through various means. Political parties and organizations in many countries around the world also sent congratulatory messages.

"The presidium of the congress wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them," Xi said.

Having come through a century of great endeavor, the Party is once again embarking on a new journey on which it will face new tests, Xi noted. "We are fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era -- miracles that will amaze the world."

Xi urged all Party members to stay closely rallied around the CPC Central Committee and hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"We must remain confident in our history, exhibit greater historical initiative, and have the courage to fight and the mettle to win," he said.

Xi called on the Party to stay focused, determinedly forge ahead, and unite and lead all Chinese people in striving to fulfill the goals and tasks set out at the 20th CPC National Congress.