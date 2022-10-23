Xi stresses acting for people, relying on people

Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Sunday said the Party should always act for the people and rely on the people on the journey ahead.

Xi made the remarks when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

The CPC will not be daunted by high winds, choppy waters or even dangerous storms, for the people will always have its back and give it confidence, Xi said.

"Taking their priorities as ours and acting on their wishes, we will continue the hard work to turn their aspiration for a better life into a reality," Xi said.