20th CPC National Congress concludes in Beijing, Xi Jinping presides over closing session and delivers important speech

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) came to a successful conclusion on the morning of October 22 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after electing a new CPC Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), and passing the Resolution on the Report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the Resolution on the Work Report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the Resolution on the Revised Constitution of the Communist Party of China.

The congress calls on the whole Party, the entire military, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to stay closely rallied around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, to keep in mind that empty talk will do nothing for our country and only solid work will make it flourish, to maintain firm confidence, unite as one, forge ahead with resolve, and to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.

Comrade Xi Jinping presided over the closing session.

Seated at the front row of the rostrum were members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the 20th CPC National Congress, including Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, Wang Qishan, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Chen, Liu He, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Li Xi, Li Qiang, Li Hongzhong, Yang Jiechi, Yang Xiaodu, Zhang Youxia, Chen Xi, Chen Quanguo, Chen Min'er, Hu Chunhua, Guo Shengkun, Huang Kunming, Cai Qi, Hu Jintao, Li Ruihuan, Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Song Ping, Li Lanqing, Zeng Qinghong, Wu Guanzheng, Li Changchun, He Guoqiang, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Gaoli, You Quan and Zhang Qingli.

At 9 am, the closing session began.

A total of 2,338 of the 2,378 elected and specially-invited delegates to the congress attended the closing session. The number of delegates present exceeded half of the aggregate, which accords with the electoral rules of the congress.

First, the name lists of two general scrutineers and 36 scrutineers were passed at the session.

Under the supervision of the general scrutineers and scrutineers, the delegates and specially-invited delegates then elected by secret ballot the 20th CPC Central Committee, with 205 members and 171 alternate members, and the 20th CPC CCDI consisting of 133 members.

At 11:09 am, Xi Jinping announced, the 20th CPC Central Committee and the 20th CPC CCDI have been elected by the 20th CPC National Congress. A round of warm applause rose at the grand auditorium.

Later on, the session adopted the Resolution on the Report of the Party's 19th Central Committee. It approved the report presented by Comrade Xi Jinping on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee. According to the resolution, the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted at the congress is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Party and the people. It is a political declaration and a program of action for the Party to bring together the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and lead them in securing new success for socialism with Chinese characteristics. It is a guiding Marxist document.

The delegates believe that the theme expounded in the report is the soul of the congress and a general platform for the development of the cause of the Party and the country. Every one of us in the Party must hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must resolutely uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We must carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, stay confident and build strength, uphold fundamental principles and break new ground, forge ahead with enterprise and fortitude, and strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The congress applauds the work of the 19th Central Committee. The five years since the 19th National Congress have been truly momentous and extraordinary. Over the past five years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core fully assessed the situation, upheld fundamental principles and broke new ground, and exhibited its courage and ability to fight. It has united and led the whole Party, the entire military, and all people across the country in effectively responding to grave, intricate international developments and a series of immense risks and challenges, in solving a great number of problems that had long gone unsolved, in securing many accomplishments that hold major future significance, and in achieving impressive advances in the cause of the Party and the country. With great effort and determination, we have thus steadily advanced socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The congress stresses that the past decade since the Party's 18th National Congress marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance for the cause of the Party and the people: We embraced the centenary of the Communist Party of China; we ushered in a new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics; and we eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, thus completing the First Centenary Goal. The great transformation over the past 10 years of the new era marks a milestone in the history of the Party, of the People's Republic of China, of reform and opening up, of the development of socialism, and of the development of the Chinese nation. The Communist Party of China has tempered itself through revolution and grown stronger. The Chinese people are filled with a stronger sense of history and initiative. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course. Scientific socialism is brimming with renewed vitality in 21st-century China.

The congress stresses that we owe this great transformation to the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups who have striven in unity under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and established the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the military, and the Chinese people, and it is of decisive significance for the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for advancing the historic process of national rejuvenation. To advance socialism with Chinese characteristics on the new journey in the new era, it is most critical to develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; to strengthen our consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership; to stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics; to uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership; and to be more purposeful in closely following the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance, and action.

The congress stresses that since the 18th National Congress, our Party has made theoretical explorations and innovations with great courage. It has, from an entirely new perspective, deepened its understanding of the laws that underlie governance by a communist party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society. It has achieved major theoretical innovations, which are encapsulated in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The main elements of this theory are summarized in the 10 affirmations, the 14 commitments, and the 13 areas of achievement that were articulated at the 19th National Congress and the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Party Central Committee, all of which we must adhere to over the long term and continue to enrich and develop.

The congress has established that, from this day forward, the central task of the Communist Party of China will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The congress concludes that Chinese modernization is socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the Communist Party of China; it contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context; it is the modernization of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of material and cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development. The essential requirements of Chinese modernization are as follows: upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics, pursuing high-quality development, developing whole-process people's democracy, enriching the people's cultural lives, achieving common prosperity for all, promoting harmony between humanity and nature, building a human community with a shared future, and creating a new form of human advancement.

The congress states that a two-step strategic plan has been adopted to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects: first, basically realizing socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035; second, building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century. The next five years will be crucial for getting our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects off to a good start.

The congress emphasizes that, on the journey ahead, we must firmly adhere to the following major principles: upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership; following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics; applying a people-centered development philosophy; remaining committed to deepening reform and opening up; and carrying forward our fighting spirit.

The congress endorses the strategic plans set out in the report for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the period to come.

The congress emphasizes that we must resolutely pursue a holistic approach to national security and promote national security in all areas and stages of the work of the Party and the country. We must improve the national security system, strengthen our capacity for safeguarding national security, enhance public safety governance, and improve the social governance system, so as to ensure national security and social stability.

The congress stresses that achieving the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and more quickly elevating our people's armed forces to world-class standards are strategic tasks for building a modern socialist country in all respects. To this end, we must apply Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military, implement the military strategy for the new era, and see that the people's armed forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks in the new era.

The congress stresses that the policy of One Country, Two Systems is a great innovation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It has proven to be the best institutional arrangement for ensuring sustained prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau after their return to the motherland. This policy must be adhered to over the long term.

We should adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and implement our Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era. We should take resolute steps to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote reunification, maintain the initiative and the ability to steer in cross-Strait relations, and unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

The congress endorses the report's analysis of the international situation and the arrangements it sets out for China's foreign affairs.

The congress stresses that our Party has a pivotal role in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and in advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

We must persevere with full and rigorous self-governance, continue to advance the great new project of Party building in the new era, and use our own transformation to steer social transformation. We must meet the overall requirements for Party building in the new era, improve the systems for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, and comprehensively advance our efforts to purify, improve, renew, and excel ourselves. We must uphold and strengthen the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee; enhance cohesion and forge the Party's soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; improve the systems and regulations for the Party's self-reform; cultivate officials capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation; enhance the political and organizational functions of Party organizations; take strict steps to improve Party conduct and enforce Party discipline; and endeavor to win the tough and protracted battle against corruption.

The congress adopted the Resolution on the Work Report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The congress fully endorses the commission's work.

The congress adopted the Resolution on the Revised Constitution of the Communist Party of China, and has decided that it shall come into effect as of the date of adoption.

The congress notes that, since the Party's 19th National Congress, the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has continued to integrate the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and fine traditional culture, put forward a series of new ideas, new thinking, and new strategies on national governance, and made continuous progress in enriching and developing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thereby opening a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century and embodies the best Chinese culture and ethos of this era.

The congress unanimously agrees that the new developments in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era since the Party's 19th National Congress should be incorporated into the Party Constitution, so as to better reflect the major contributions made by the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core to advancing the Party's theoretical, practical, and institutional innovations.

The congress affirms that, over the past century, the Party has always stayed true to its original aspiration and founding mission, and it has united and led the Chinese people in writing the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation. In doing so, it has made great achievements and accumulated valuable experience. The congress approves the incorporation of the Party's original aspiration and founding mission and its major achievements and historical experience over the past century into the Party Constitution. Having the courage to fight and the mettle to win gives the Party and the people unassailable strength. All the achievements were made through persistent hard work of the Party and the people. The congress agrees to add to the Party Constitution a statement on carrying forward our fighting spirit and building up our fighting ability.

The congress notes that, at the ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China, Comrade Xi Jinping solemnly announced on behalf of the Party and the people that we have realized the First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and that we are now marching in confident strides toward the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. The Party Constitution is revised to reflect this.

The congress notes that advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization has been proposed and designated as the central task of the Party on the new journey of the new era. Basic socialist economic systems, including the system under which public ownership is the mainstay and diverse forms of ownership develop together, the system under which distribution according to work is the mainstay while multiple forms of distribution exist alongside it, and the socialist market economy, are important pillars of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The congress agrees to incorporate statements to that effect into the Party Constitution.

Also added to the Party Constitution are statements on gradually realizing the goal of common prosperity for all; having an accurate understanding of the new stage of development; applying a new philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development; accelerating efforts to foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows; pursuing high-quality development; giving full play to the role of talent as the primary resource; and ensuring higher-quality and more efficient, equitable, sustainable, and secure development of the economy.

The congress recognizes that building a modern socialist country in all respects is a great and arduous endeavor; the future is bright, but we still have a long way to go. To build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, a two-step strategic plan has been adopted: basically realizing socialist modernization from 2020 through 2035; and building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful from 2035 through the middle of this century. The Party Constitution is revised accordingly.

The congress agrees to add to the Party Constitution statements on following the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics; developing a broader, fuller, and more robust whole-process people's democracy; establishing sound systems and procedures for democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management, and oversight; and both pursuing development and safeguarding security.

It agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on enhancing political loyalty in the military, strengthening the military through reform, science and technology, and personnel training, and running the military in accordance with the law; elevating the people's armed forces to world-class standards; fully, faithfully, and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems; resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking "Taiwan independence"; holding dear humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom; and advancing the building of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity.

The congress agrees to add to the Party Constitution statements on carrying forward the Party's great founding spirit, which comprises the principles of upholding truth and ideals, staying true to the Party's original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people, and on using the Party's own transformation to steer social transformation. It also agrees to add statements on improving the capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation and becoming more self-motivated and resolute in implementing the Party's theories, lines, principles, and policies; on advancing the adaption of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times; on the Party's self-reform being a journey to which there is no end; on constantly improving the system of Party regulations; on strengthening the principal and oversight responsibilities for full and rigorous Party self-governance; on making integrated efforts to ensure that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity, or desire to become corrupt; and on adhering to the Party's organizational line for the new era as a new fundamental requirement for Party building.

The congress notes that the Communist Party of China is the leadership core in advancing our cause and that the leadership of the Communist Party of China offers a fundamental guarantee for achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The congress agrees to add to the Party Constitution statements on the Party being the highest force for political leadership and on upholding and strengthening the overall leadership of the Party.

The congress notes that in view of the successful experience gained in Party work and Party building since the 19th Party Congress and in compliance with the revisions to the General Program, appropriate revisions to some articles of the Party Constitution are necessary.

The congress notes that since entering the new era, the Party and the country have faced a situation of unparalleled complexity, a fight of unparalleled graveness, and tasks of unparalleled difficulty in promoting reform, development, and stability. Establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has enabled the Party to successfully resolve the acute problems and challenges undermining its long-term governance, the security and stability of the country, and the wellbeing of the people, to remove serious hidden dangers in the Party, the country, and the military, and to ultimately set the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on an irreversible historical course. The establishment of both Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era represents a major political achievement for the Party in the new era and a decisive factor in the historic successes and changes in the cause of the Party and the country. All Party members must acquire a deep understanding of the decisive significance of this major achievement, more conscientiously uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and closely follow the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance, and action.

After all agendas of the 20th CPC National Congress were concluded, Xi delivered an important speech amid warm applause. Thanks to the concerted efforts of all delegates, the congress has been a complete success, and we have realized our goals of unifying thinking, fortifying confidence, charting our course, and boosting morale. This has been a congress of holding our banner high, pooling our strength, and promoting solidarity and dedication, Xi said. In the report of the 19th Party Central Committee adopted at the congress, we hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, uphold Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, and fully apply the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This report provides an analysis of the international and domestic environments, defines the theme of this congress, reviews our work over the past five years and the great changes over the first decade of the new era, and elaborates on issues of major significance, such as opening up a new frontier in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, and defining the unique features and essential requirements of Chinese modernization, Xi said. The report sets forth strategic plans for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. It also lays out an overall plan for coordinating our efforts to implement the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy. In doing so, it charts the course and establishes a guide to action for the new journey of advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for realizing the Second Centenary Goal. This report is a crystallization of the collective wisdom of the entire Party and all Chinese people, said Xi. It is a political declaration and a program of action for the Party to rally and lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in securing new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics. And it is a guiding Marxist document. A report on the work of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has been approved at the congress. This work report outlines the explorations, practices, and important achievements of the central and local commissions for discipline inspection in advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance under the strong leadership of the Central Committee since the 19th National Congress, Xi said. It articulates the utmost importance of furthering the Party's full and rigorous self-governance and the great new project of Party building in the new era to the cause of building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, he stressed. It underscores the significance of using the Party's own transformation to steer social transformation. And it declares the Party's firm resolve to keep improving conduct, promoting integrity, and fighting corruption with sober-minded determination to make this an unceasing endeavor. The revised Party Constitution adopted at the congress encapsulates the theoretical, practical, and institutional innovations made by the Party since its last national congress. It sets out clear requirements for upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership, promoting the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, continuing and improving Party building, and advancing the Party's self-reform, said he. A new central committee has been elected at the congress, which brings together leading members and outstanding representatives of the Party from various regions, departments, spheres, and sectors. The newly elected central committee is a broadly representative and well-structured body with highly qualified members who meet the standards for central committee membership, match the expectations of ordinary officials and the general public, and reflect the realities of our Party's leadership teams and contingent of officials. They will definitely be capable of shouldering the historic mission of rallying and leading the whole Party, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, Xi said. A new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has also been elected at the congress. We believe that all the decisions and plans set out at the congress and all its outcomes will play a significant role in guiding and underpinning our efforts to build a modern socialist country in all respects, advance national rejuvenation on all fronts, and secure new victories for socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Xi stressed that as delegates to the Party's National Congress, we are entrusted with a glorious mission and great responsibility. We must firmly keep in mind our Party's original aspiration and founding mission. We must maintain firm ideals and convictions, carry forward the great founding spirit of the Party, and gain a thorough understanding of the Party's theories, lines, principles, and policies. We must fully implement the central committee's strategic plans for building China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts, study, observe, implement, and uphold the Party Constitution with a stronger sense of purpose, and closely follow the central committee in thinking, political stance, and action. We must firmly keep in mind that this country is its people, the people are the country, he said. We must fulfill our fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, maintain a close bond with the people, and always stand on their side, empathize with them, and work alongside them. We must actively convey the concerns of other Party members and the public, properly exercise our duties as delegates, and willingly submit ourselves to the oversight of the Party and the people. We must firmly keep in mind the country's most fundamental interests, he stressed. We must improve our capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation. We must take the lead in upholding the central committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, in observing the Party's political discipline and rules, and in enhancing our Party consciousness and improving our competence. We must contribute all of our wisdom and energy to the cause of the Party and the people, set a good example for other Party members, and prove ourselves fully worthy of the trust they have placed in us.

Xi said that during the congress, the central committees of the other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce as well as public figures from all ethnic groups and all sectors in China offered their congratulations, as did members of the public through various means. Political parties and organizations in many countries around the world also sent us congratulatory messages. The presidium of the congress wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them.

Having come through a century of great endeavor, the Communist Party of China is once again embarking on a new journey on which it will face new tests, noted Xi. Over the past century, our Party has rallied all Chinese people and led them in securing great successes in the new-democratic revolution, in socialist revolution and construction, and in reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, and it has led them in ushering in a brand new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Our achievements over the past century have been truly remarkable, and more than a hundred years on from its founding, our Party is still in its prime. We are fully confident and capable of creating new and even greater miracles on the new journey of the new era, miracles that will amaze the world, he said. All of us in the Party must stay closely rallied around the Central Committee and hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We must remain confident in our history, exhibit greater historical initiative, and have the courage to fight and the mettle to win. We must stay focused, determinedly forge ahead, and unite and lead all Chinese people in striving to fulfill the goals and tasks set out at this national congress.

Incumbent and former vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress who are not CPC members, incumbent and former non-CPC vice chairpersons of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , vice chairpersons of the central committees of the other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of personages without party affiliation and those of religious circles, as well as non-CPC personages and religious figures who serve as NPC Standing Committee members or Standing Committee members of the CPPCC National Committee attended the session as guests. Some other leading CPC officials also attended the session as non-voting participants.

The congress successfully concluded with a resonant chorus of The Internationale.