Who make up the CPC central leading bodies?

The following are the brief introductions of the members of the central leading bodies of the Communist Party of China.

Xi Jinping, male, Han ethnicity, was born in June 1953 and is from Fuping, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in January 1969 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in January 1974.

Xi graduated from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Tsinghua University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in Marxist theory and ideological and political education. He holds a doctor of law degree.

Xi is currently general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and chairman of the PRC Central Military Commission.

Li Qiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1959 and is from Ruian, Zhejiang Province. He began his first job in July 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China in April 1983. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School and holds an executive MBA degree.

Li is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and secretary of the CPC Shanghai Committee.

Zhao Leji, male, Han ethnicity, was born in March 1957 and is from Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in September 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in July 1975. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

Zhao is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau.

Wang Huning, male, Han ethnicity, was born in October 1955 and is from Laizhou, Shandong Province. He began his first job in February 1977 and joined the Communist Party of China in April 1984.

Wang graduated from the Department of International Politics, Fudan University, where he completed a graduate program in international politics and was awarded a master of laws degree. He holds a professional title of professor.

Wang is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Deepening Reform.

Cai Qi, male, Han ethnicity, was born in December 1955 and is from Youxi, Fujian Province. He began his first job in March 1973 and joined the Communist Party of China in August 1975.

Cai graduated from the School of Economics and Law, Fujian Normal University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in political economy. He holds a doctor of economics degree.

Cai is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, secretary of the CPC Beijing Committee, and chairman of Leading Party Members Group Secretary of the Organizing Committee for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Ding Xuexiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1962 and is from Nantong, Jiangsu Province. He began his first job in August 1982 and joined the Communist Party of China in October 1984.

Ding graduated from the School of Management, Fudan University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in administrative management. He holds a master of science degree and a professional title of professor-level senior engineer.

Ding is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, director of the CPC Central Committee General Office, and secretary of the Working Committee of the Central Party and State Institutions.

Li Xi, male, Han ethnicity, was born in October 1956 and is from Liangdang, Gansu Province. He began his first job in July 1975 and joined the Communist Party of China in January 1982.

Li graduated from the Department of Chinese Language and Literature, Northwest China Teachers' College, where he completed an undergraduate program in Chinese language and literature. He holds an executive MBA degree.

Li is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Province Committee.

Ma Xingrui, male, Han ethnicity, was born in October 1959 and is from Yuncheng, Shandong Province. He began his first job in March 1988 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in January 1988.

Ma graduated from Flight Dynamics Research Laboratory, Harbin Institute of Technology, where he completed a graduate program in general mechanics. He holds a doctor of engineering degree and a professional title of professor.

Ma is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee, and First Political Commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Wang Yi, male, Han ethnicity, was born in October 1953 and is from Beijing. He began his first job in September 1969 and joined the Communist Party of China in May 1981.

Wang graduated from the Department of Asian and African Languages, Beijing Second Institute of Foreign Languages, where he completed an undergraduate program. He holds a master of economics degree.

Wang is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, state councilor, a member of the Leading Party Members Group of the State Council, and minister of foreign affairs.

Yin Li, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1962 and is from Linyi, Shandong Province. He began his first job in September 1987 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1983.

Yin graduated from the Semashko Research Institute of Social Hygiene, Economics and Public Health Management, Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, where he completed a graduate program in health economics and health management. He holds a doctor of medical science degree.

Yin is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the CPC Fujian Province Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress.

Shi Taifeng, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1956 and is from Yushe, Shanxi Province. He began his first job in May 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1982.

Shi graduated from the Law Department, Peking University, where he completed a graduate program in basic theories of law. He holds a master of laws degree and a professional title of professor.

Shi is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, vice chairman of the Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, and president and Leading Party Members Group Secretary of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Liu Guozhong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1962 and is from Wangkui, Heilongjiang Province. He began his first job in August 1982 and joined the Communist Party of China in November 1986.

Liu graduated from the Department of Metal Materials and Technology, Harbin Institute of Technology, where he completed a graduate program in pressure processing. He holds a master of engineering degree and a professional title of assistant engineer.

Liu is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the CPC Shaanxi Province Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress.

Li Ganjie, male, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1964 and is from Changsha, Hunan Province. He began his first job in July 1989 and joined the Communist Party of China in December 1984.

Li graduated from the Institute of Nuclear Technology, Tsinghua University, where he completed a graduate program in nuclear reactor engineering and safety and was awarded a master of engineering degree. He holds a professional title of senior engineer.

Li is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, secretary of the CPC Shandong Province Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress.

Li Shulei, male, Han ethnicity, was born in January 1964 and is from Yuanyang, Henan Province. He began his first job in December 1984 and joined the Communist Party of China in September 1986.

Li graduated from the Department of Chinese Language and Literature, Peking University, where he completed a graduate program in modern Chinese literature and received a master of arts degree. He holds a professional title of professor.

Li is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, and deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in charge of routine work.

Li Hongzhong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1956 and is from Changle, Shandong Province. He began his first job in August 1975 and joined the Communist Party of China in December 1976.

Li graduated from the Department of History, Jilin University, where he completed an undergraduate program in history. He holds a professional title of economist.

Li is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and secretary of the CPC Tianjin Committee.

He Weidong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in May 1957 and is from Dongtai, Jiangsu Province. He joined the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in December 1972 and the Communist Party of China in November 1978. He received an undergraduate education at the Central Party School.

He is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and serves as vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission. He holds the rank of general in the PLA Ground Force.

He Lifeng, male, Han ethnicity, was born in February 1955 and is from Xingning, Guangdong Province. He began his first job in August 1973 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1981.

He graduated from the Department of Public Finance and Economics, Xiamen University, where he completed a graduate program in public finance. He holds a doctor of economics degree.

He is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, vice chairman and Leading Party Members Group member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and director and Leading Party Members Group Secretary of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Zhang Youxia, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1950 and is from Weinan, Shaanxi Province. He joined the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in December 1968 and the Communist Party of China in May 1969. He graduated from the Basic Department of the PLA Military Academy and received a junior college education.

Zhang is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China. He holds the rank of general in the PLA Ground Force.

Zhang Guoqing, male, Han ethnicity, was born in August 1964 and is from Luoshan, Henan Province. He began his first job in September 1985 and joined the Communist Party of China in July 1984.

Zhang graduated from the School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in quantitative economics. He holds a doctor of economics degree and a professional title of senior engineer at the research fellow level.

Zhang is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the CPC Liaoning Province Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress.

Chen Wenqing, male, Han ethnicity, was born in January 1960 and is from Renshou, Sichuan Province. He began his first job in July 1984 and joined the Communist Party of China in March 1983.

Chen graduated from the Department of Law, Southwest China Institute of Political Science and Law, where he completed an undergraduate program in law.

Chen is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, and minister and CPC Committee secretary of the Ministry of State Security. He is a General Police Commissioner.

Chen Jining, male, Han ethnicity, was born in February 1964 and is from Lishu, Jilin Province. He began his first job in April 1998 and joined the Communist Party of China in June 1984.

Chen graduated from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Imperial College London, where he completed a graduate program in environmental systems analysis. He holds a doctor of engineering degree and a professional title of professor.

Chen is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, deputy secretary of the CPC Beijing Committee, mayor of Beijing, and executive chairman and Leading Party Members Group Deputy Secretary of the Organizing Committee for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Chen Min'er, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1960 and is from Zhuji, Zhejiang Province. He began his first job in August 1981 and joined the Communist Party of China in September 1982. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School.

Chen is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Committee.

Yuan Jiajun, male, Han ethnicity, was born in September 1962 and is from Tonghua, Jilin Province. He began his first job in July 1987 and joined the Communist Party of China in November 1992.

Yuan graduated from the No. 501 Division, Fifth Institute, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Industry, where he completed a graduate program in spacecraft design and was awarded a doctor of engineering degree. He holds a professional title of research fellow.

Yuan is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Province Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress.

Huang Kunming, male, Han ethnicity, was born in November 1956 and is from Shanghang, Fujian Province. He began his first job in December 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in October 1976.

Huang graduated from the School of Public Policy and Management, Tsinghua University, where he completed an in-service graduate program in public administration. He holds a doctor of management degree.

Huang is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Liu Jinguo, male, Han ethnicity, was born in April 1955 and is from Changli, Hebei Province. He began his first job in December 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China in September 1975. He received an undergraduate education at the Central Party School.

Liu is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and vice chairman of the National Commission of Supervision. He is a Level-I Deputy General Supervisor.

Wang Xiaohong, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1957 and is from Fuzhou, Fujian Province. He began his first job in July 1974 and joined the Communist Party of China in December 1982. He received an undergraduate education at the Central Party School.

Wang is currently a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, minister and CPC Committee secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, and deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Affairs Committee under the CPC Central Committee. He is a General Police Commissioner.