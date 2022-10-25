﻿
News / Nation

China's space station lab module Mengtian ready for launch

Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
The lab module will be sent into orbit at an appropriate time in the near future. Prior to the launch, function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.
Xinhua
  15:33 UTC+8, 2022-10-25       0
China's space station lab module Mengtian ready for launch
Xinhua

The combination of China's space station lab module Mengtian and its carrier rocket Long March-5B Y4 is transported to the launch area.

The combination of China's space station lab module Mengtian and its carrier rocket Long March-5B Y4 has been transported to the launch area, the China Manned Space Agency said on Tuesday.

The lab module will be sent into orbit at an appropriate time in the near future. Prior to the launch, function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.

The facilities and equipment at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan are in good condition, and all departments involved in the mission are undergoing final preparations, the agency said in a statement.

Scientific equipment in the Mengtian module, the second lab component of China's under-construction space station, will be used for studying microgravity and carrying out experiments in fluid physics, materials science, combustion science and fundamental physics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     