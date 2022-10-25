China's top legislature, State Council, top political advisory body study guiding principles of 20th CPC National Congress

China's top legislature, State Council, and the top political advisory body studied the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

Key members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference respectively held meetings on Monday to comprehend and implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The 20th CPC National Congress was held from October 16 to 22 in Beijing.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group.

While delivering a speech at the meeting, Li urged efforts to rally closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and take the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to guide the development of people's congress work.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the NPC and its Standing Committee should fully and accurately implement these guiding principles in legislation, oversight, work related to deputies and external affairs, among others, said Li.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the State Council was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, also secretary of the State Council's leading Party members group.

Noting the significance of the 20th CPC National Congress, the meeting said that the report adopted at the event is a political declaration and a program of action for the Party to bring together the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and lead them in securing new success for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

To fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, the meeting urged efforts to accurately grasp the objectives, tasks and strategies in furthering the cause of the Party and the people in the immediate future and advance the coordinated implementation of the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy.

The meeting also urged further efforts by the leading Party members group of the State Council and departments under to rally closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, ensure full, rigorous self-governance of the Party and boost sustained and healthy economic and social development.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisery body, was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group.

Noting the significance and the inspiring force of the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, the meeting stressed taking the study and implementation of these guiding principles as a major political task of the CPPCC, educating and guiding CPPCC members with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, focusing on the major decisions and plans adopted by the 20th CPC National Congress, and fulfilling the CPPCC's role as a specialized consultative body.