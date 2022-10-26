Xi Jinping chairs meeting of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee

The Political Bureau of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee made arrangements for studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the Party's 20th National Congress at a meeting held on October 25. Also deliberated at the meeting were regulations by the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee on strengthening and safeguarding the Party Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership and its detailed rules for implementing the eight-point decision on work conduct.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was noted at the meeting that to study, publicize, and implement the spirit of the Party's 20th National Congress should be a top political task for the entire Party and the whole country at present and for some time to come. Efforts should be made to guide officials and the general public to thoroughly study the report to the congress and the Party Constitution and have a solid grasp of the new thoughts, new judgments initiated at the congress as well as its new arrangements and requirements.

We must keep in mind the course of the Party's century-long endeavor, especially the great changes in the first decade of the new era since the 18th CPC National Congress, and develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. We should deepen our understanding of major concepts such as Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times, as well as the Chinese path to modernization. We must have a good command of the strategic arrangements for building a modern socialist country in all respects made at the 20th CPC National Congress, and unify thought and action in implementing the spirit of the CPC Central Committee. We should set a good tone and guidance for the publicity of the spirit, organize and carry out campaigns and activities with rich content and in diverse forms, effectively increase its appeal, influence and cohesive force, and strive to create an enabling environment for the new journey. Central publicity teams should play an exemplary role, and all regions and departments should deploy core personnel in establishing such publicity teams. We should organize publicity campaigns and activities targeting the general public, and take into consideration the ideological comprehension and work practices of officials as well as the people so as to make it easy for the general public to study, comprehend and implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and make it reach those at the grassroots communities.

It was stressed at the meeting that we should focus on practical work and concrete results when studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the Party's 20th National Congress so that the arrangements and requirements of the congress can be carried out in every area and aspect of economic and social development. We should have a deep understanding of the analyses and judgments made by the Party Central Committee on the domestic and international situations and have a good grasp of opportunities and challenges our country is facing in its development. We should be more mindful of potential dangers and consider worst-case scenarios so as to be well prepared, both in thinking and action, to deal with all kinds of complicated situations. Leading officials at all levels must never forget our original aspiration and founding mission, always stay modest, prudent, and work hard, and have the courage and ability to carry on our fight. They should take the lead in shouldering responsibilities and apply a realistic and pragmatic approach to do a good job on various fronts, showing people tangible progress we make through studying and implementing the spirit of the Party's 20th National Congress.

It was stressed at the meeting that upholding and strengthening the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee is the common political responsibility of each and every Party member, and, first of all, it is the political responsibility of the central leadership. The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee should take the lead in strictly abiding by the Party Constitution and the code of conduct for intraparty political life, fully implement all the requirements put forward at the Party's 20th National Congress for upholding and strengthening the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, develop a deep understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, strengthen our consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership, and stay confident in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee should uphold Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership, and take the lead in fully implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The Political Bureau of the Central Committee should also make constant efforts to improve capacity for political judgment, thinking, and implementation and be more purposeful in closely following the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in thinking, political stance, and action, so as to unite and lead the whole Party and all Chinese people to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts.

It was stressed at the meeting that improving Party conduct is always an ongoing task to which there is no end. The 20th CPC National Congress has laid out new arrangements for steadfastly implementing the Party Central Committee's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct. We must abide by the eight-point decision as an ironclad discipline to see that leading officials, or the "key few," set an example for their subordinates. We must continue to combat the Four Malfeasances of pointless formalities, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance – particularly the first two. We must resolutely root out privilege-seeking mindsets and behavior, and urge the whole Party to steadfastly implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision. We must constantly enhance the Party's capability to purify, improve, renew and excel itself, and we must always breathe the same air with the people, share the same future and stay truly connected with them. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must take the lead in carrying forward the Party's fine traditions and conduct, strictly abide by the central Party leadership's eight-point decision, be strict with themselves, earnestly fulfill their responsibilities, and conduct rigorous management within their jurisdictions, and set a good example for all Party members in observing discipline and rules and in fulfilling the political responsibility for the Party's self-governance.

Other issues were also discussed at the meeting.