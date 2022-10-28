﻿
News / Nation

China expects to see over 1 million TCM personnel by 2025

Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0
By 2025, the number of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) personnel in China's medical and health care institutions will surpass 1 million.
Xinhua
  17:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0

By 2025, the number of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) personnel in China's medical and health care institutions will surpass 1 million, according to a TCM-related talent development plan.

The workforce of TCM health care services will grow steadily, and people's demand for such services will be basically fulfilled by then, said the plan issued by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The number of TCM practicing physicians (physician assistants) will reach 0.62 per 1,000 people as of 2025, and the amount of high-caliber TCM professionals will continuously increase, said the plan.

By then, all the community-based health care centers in urban areas and over 80 percent of village-level clinics in rural areas will be capable of providing TCM-related services, according to the plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     