﻿
News / Nation

Chinese FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, right after the 20th CPC National Congress, which reflected the high-level mutual trust and firm mutual support between China and Russia, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee.

China is willing to deepen exchanges with Russia at all levels and promote bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields to a higher level, said Wang.

For his part, Lavrov warmly congratulated the complete success of the 20th CPC National Congress. He also congratulated General Secretary Xi on his re-election.

He said that the 20th CPC National Congress is a world-class event and will surely guide China to achieve the goal of national rejuvenation.

The Russian side is willing to enhance contact at various levels with the Chinese side, deepen multilateral cooperation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region and the world, said Lavrov.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common concern.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     