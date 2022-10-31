Xi congratulates Russia-China Friendship Association on 65th founding anniversary

﻿
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the Russia-China Friendship Association on its 65th anniversary.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the Russia-China Friendship Association on its 65th anniversary.

In his letter dated Saturday, Xi said since its founding 65 years ago, the association has always adhered to the principle of friendship in managing relations with China, and has made important contributions to enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and mutual trust between people of the two countries as well as consolidating public support for friendly bilateral relations.

The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained the momentum of high-level development, with ever-deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields as well as friendship between people of the two countries, Xi noted, adding that the cause of China-Russia people-to-people friendship enjoys broad prospects and great potential for future development.

The Chinese president said he hopes that the association will carry forward its fine traditions and play a bigger role in promoting people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent congratulations to the association on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
