China conducts central bank bills swap operation

Xinhua
  14:23 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Monday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds.
Xinhua
The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about US$697 million), is open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent, the PBOC said in a statement.

The swap will be due on January 31, 2023, according to the statement.

The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills, which will boost market demand for perpetual bonds but have a neutral impact on liquidity in the banking system.

Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interest in perpetuity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Bank of China
