﻿
News / Nation

China's upcoming import expo attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organs

Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-01       0
Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-11-01       0

Representatives from a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations will participate in the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the organizer said on Tuesday.

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said at a press conference that 284 industry-leading enterprises, including some of the world's top 500 companies, will participate in this year's expo.

New exhibiting zones will open this year featuring the crop seeds industry and artificial intelligence industry, while hundreds of new consumer, agricultural, technological, and service products will debut at the fifth CIIE.

The World Openness Report 2022 will be released at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a sideline event of the CIIE. This year's forum will hold over 20 sub-forums, according to Sun.

The fifth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, it has been held in the eastern Chinese metropolis annually since 2018.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     