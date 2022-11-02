﻿
Lockdown imposed on area around Zhengzhou iPhone factory

Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwan tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of "static management" from Wednesday.
CFP

Workers ride buses to leave Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on October 30.

The area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory was locked down on Wednesday due to COVID-19 resurgence.

Central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwan tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of "static management" on Wednesday.

All people except COVID-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive COVID tests and emergency medical treatment," the officials said on Wednesday.

They added only medical vehicles and those delivering essentials would be allowed on the streets.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
